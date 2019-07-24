HARRISONBURG — Knowing how many students are going to be enrolled in a school division each year is an important part of building a budget.
It’s not always a science, often due to fluctuating kindergarten classes, but for the most part each grade can be rolled forward to predict a total enrollment.
For each student enrolled, Rockingham County Public Schools receives approximately $6,000 from the state. While being off in predicting enrollment by a few students won’t have a huge effect on the budget, a large change can.
“For fiscal year 2019 we budgeted an enrollment of 11,107 and for fiscal year 2020 we budgeted an enrollment of 11,355,” said Cheryl Mast, chief financial officer for Rockingham County Public Schools.
The school division used the Virginia Department of Education projection based on the Weldon Cooper Center at the University of Virginia for last year’s projections.
The projections can come in under what the final enrollment turned out to be. Final numbers are reported to the state in March and funding is adjusted based on those enrollment figures. Last year, the board was off by 248 students, resulting in just shy of $1.5 million more in funding.
The school division is going with next year’s projections based on what this year’s turned out to be.
Enrollment numbers and projections that affect funding do not include pre-kindergarten enrollment, which accounted for an additional 442 students last year. The funding for pre-kindergarten is different than per pupil funding from the state, and is therefore not included for budgeting purposes.
