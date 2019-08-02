HARRISONBURG — Rockingham County Public Schools will be among 31 school divisions to participate in a new Virginia is for Learners Innovation Network.
This three-year process is designed to have school divisions who are already thinking creatively about learning and applying innovative ideas, collaborate, share and become resources for other school divisions in following years.
RCPS went through a rigorous application process through the Virginia Department of Education that lasted most of last year, said Oskar Scheikl, superintendent of schools.
The department “had to make sure we had the right team together,” he said. The team consists of faculty members from James Madison University, division administrators and principals.
RCPS also had to demonstrate that it was working toward a new way of learning, and that plans were in place to continue those efforts.
Instead of making incremental changes to an outdated system, RCPS is striving to develop new ways to engage students more effectively by designing learning environments and experiences based on brain science research instead of archaic practices such as lecturing about discrete and meaningless facts.
With the focus being on critical thinking, problem solving and communication, the traditional format of lecturing and memorizing facts will have to change, Scheikl said.
“Unless content is applied in different contexts, it doesn’t stick,” he said.
Teachers already struggle to get through various content areas given their allotted time, so some content will have to go.
“That’s a difficult conversation to have,” Scheikl said. “But we have to give up content. We have to.”
These ideas have been discussed by the divisionwide innovation committee for two years. This will take those ideas to a statewide scale, while working with universities, other school divisions and the Department of Education.
The Virginia is for Learners Innovation Network will allow RCPS to gain access to valuable resources such as current national research and meetings with nationally recognized change leaders.
RCPS is currently finalizing a five-year road map for innovation, which will define the school system’s direction and plans.
Augusta County and Greene County Schools will also be participating in the Virginia is for Learners Innovation Network.
