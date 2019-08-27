HARRISONBURG — Two work sessions and a public hearing later, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will vote Wednesday to consider creating the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority.
Lisa Perry, director of environmental services for the county, said during a work session last week that the discussion on creating the authority was a result of the amount of rainfall received throughout 2018.
“The total amount of rainfall for the whole year of 2018 far exceeded the typically annual rainfall amount for our area — approaching 150-200% of expected rainfall total depending on the area, with several individual storm events exceeding five-, 10-, and 25-year rainfall amounts,” according to a presentation by Perry.
The county currently administers three programs that deal with construction and runoff — the erosion and sediment control program, the stormwater management program and the floodplain management program.
The authority would focus on the stormwater management program and would tackle mitigating stormwater throughout the Lake Shenandoah Watershed. The board of the authority would be made up of the Board of Supervisors.
The authority would encompass all areas within the watershed of Lake Shenandoah, including, but not comprehensive: Barrington Subdivision, Briarcrest Subdivision, Bridlewood Subdivision, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Congers Creek Subdivision, Crescent Ridge Subdivision, Cullison Creek Subdivision, Hamlet Hill Estates, Highland Park Subdivision, Kentshire Subdivision, Lake Pointe Subdivision, Lake Pointe Village Subdivision, Lake View Golf Course, Lakewood Subdivision, Massanetta Springs Conference Center, Massanetta Springs Cottage Community, Preston Lake Subdivision, Quarles Business Park, Spring Oaks Subdivision, Sunnyside Retirement Community, Taylor Grove Developments I and II, Taylor Spring Subdivision, Town and Country Landing and Wellstone Subdivision.
The northern boundary is set by Harrisonburg/Rockingham County line with approximately 0.73 miles of boundary on the southwest side of Spotswood Trail and roughly 0.34 miles on the northeast side of Spotswood Trail.
Concerns raised during the previous public hearing dealt with developers being held accountable of controlling mitigate runoff from their sites, certain Timmons study recommendations not being implemented and funding.
The Timmons study recommended the formation of an authority and the authority would facilitate a funding mechanism to pay for the engineering needed as well as to actually construct and maintain new infrastructure.
Perry said the recommendations in the Timmons study were based on preliminary assessments of the drainage area and hydrology.
Perry said that if the authority is established, fee rates and a collection mechanism would be determined by the board of the newly formed authority.
Another question regarding fees entailed why those who own property not subject to flooding should be charged for infrastructure upgrades.
“Even if your property doesn’t experience flooding, the water that flows from your road, mowed lawns and parking areas will make its way into the stormwater conveyance infrastructure,” Perry said in her presentation. “Runoff from all properties accumulates in the system, causing flooding in low-lying areas where the existing infrastructure is inadequate to handle the cumulative volume of runoff.”
Funds for the authority and the Lake Shenandoah watershed would only be used for the watershed.
Perry said grant funding will be pursued to fund stormwater infrastructure improvements.
Other items on Wednesday’s agenda include hearing three proposed ordinance amendments pertaining to spas.
In the Code of Ordinances chapter 17, the definition of spa reads as: “An establishment, including, but not limited to, a massage therapy establishment, which offers massage and body or facial treatments. Full-service hair salons, make-up consultation and application, and manicure and pedicure services may be provided as additional services. Anyone rendering services on premises shall be licensed by the state for the services that are provided.”
An amendment was proposed to clarify that a hair salon may operate independently of a spa.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for Rockingham County, said during a planning commission meeting that the amendment was proposed to “make sure those people operating a hair salon or barber shop are able to do so.”
A second amendment was filed to add both a fitness center and spa as permitted uses with supplemental standards in the R-3, or general residential zoning district.
The supplemental standard would be limiting the space to 2,000 square feet.
The third amendment, similar to the second proposed amendment, deals with adding the supplemental standards of 2,000 square feet for fitness centers and spas in the R-3 zoning district to section 17-607 of the Code of Ordinances.
The building could be a standalone building dedicated solely to a spa or fitness center, according to Dyjak. With the 2,000-square-foot limitations, the space would be friendly to a dance studio or yoga studio in a R-3 zoning district.
Supervisors will also consider amendments to the adopted Rockingham County fiscal years 2017-2021 Capital Improvements Program.
The CIP serves as a five-year plan to guide the construction of acquisition of capital projects, according to the advertisement. The amendments included the addition of several infrastructure and road projects such as Va. 276 at Va. 253 left turn lanes installation, Garbers Church Road bicycle and buggy lanes and improvements to the Lake Shenandoah Watershed Culvert.
Dyjak said the three projects have “become a priority in the county.”
The projects would cost a combined $4.9 million, but the county is looking into revenue sharing.
Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.