TIMBERVILLE — Timberville’s business and industry committee met Wednesday to discuss the development of a policy for short-term rentals, but it will take more time to make any final decisions.
Town Manager Austin Garber said Monday that the purpose of the meeting is to start the discussion on policy development for short-term rentals. Garber said Town Council has discussed a policy in the past, but nothing has been considered at this time.
The business and industry committee is made up of Ned Overton, Bob Blosser, Juanita Price and Natalie Sherlock, according to the town’s website.
Overton, the chairman, said the committee laid out the history of short-term rentals in the town and how they would benefit the community in the future.
Short-term rentals include bed-and-breakfasts and properties offered online through Airbnb.com and similar sites.
Airbnb allows renters to offer all or portions of their property for a short-term stay. People can make reservations online, sometimes having a cheaper stay than a hotel.
Overton said Thursday there was one short-term rental within Timberville’s town limits.
The committee is likely to meet again before moving forward. Overton said the meeting on Wednesday raised some questions that needed answers. Once questions are cleared, the committee would work on creating a draft to be presented to the planning committee, and then Town Council.
Short-term rentals are unregulated in Rockingham County.
Elkton most recently adopted an annual tax rate fee residents would be required to pay for a short-term rental fee in June, requiring the annual license tax rate to be 29 cents per $100 of gross receipts or a $30 minimum.
Elkton followed the footsteps of Grottoes, Broadway and Bridgewater — all of which passed ordinances regulating the rentals along with Harrisonburg.
If Timberville were to adopt a short-term rental policy, it would be the fifth town to do so since early 2018.
Augusta County requires a special-use permit for short-term rentals, but the property must be on a 5-acre parcel. In Page County, short-term rentals are allowed by-right, but property owners must receive a business license, have a maximum occupancy determined by the county health department and pay transient occupancy tax.
