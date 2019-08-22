HARRISONBURG — A month after the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing regarding the creation of the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority, the board held a work session Wednesday to provide the public another opportunity to discuss the issues.
During the initial public hearing, Lisa Perry, director of environmental services for the county, said it became “very evident” that the public had numerous questions regarding the authority.
More than 20 people attended Wednesday’s work session, most of whom attended the public hearing in July.
Perry started the work session by providing attendees information and background behind creating the authority.
Perry said the discussion on creating the authority was a result of the amount of rainfall received throughout 2018.
“The total amount of rainfall for the whole year of 2018 far exceeded the typically annual rainfall amount for our area — approaching 150-200% of expected rainfall total depending on the area, with several individual storm events exceeding five-, 10-, and 25-year rainfall amounts,” according to a presentation by Perry.
The county currently administers three programs that deal with construction and runoff: the erosion and sediment control program, the stormwater management program and the floodplain management program.
The erosion and sediment control program is enabled by state code and is aimed to minimize the amount of sediment carried off of construction sites in rain events. The stormwater management program is also enabled by state code and aims to mitigate both the quantity and quality of stormwater runoff.
The floodplain management program is enabled by federal code and requires developers to meet specific regulations when developing in a Federal Emergency Management Agency-designated flood hazard area.
The authority would focus on the stormwater management program and would tackle mitigating stormwater throughout the Lake Shenandoah Watershed. The board of the authority would be made up of the Board of Supervisors.
The authority would encompass all areas within the watershed of Lake Shenandoah, including: Barrington Subdivision, Briarcrest Subdivision, Bridlewood Subdivision, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Congers Creek Subdivision, Crescent Ridge Subdivision, Cullison Creek Subdivision, Hamlet Hill Estates, Highland Park Subdivision, Kentshire Subdivision, Lake Pointe Subdivision, Lake Pointe Village Subdivision, Lake View Golf Course, Lakewood Subdivision, Massanetta Springs Conference Center, Massanetta Springs Cottage Community, Preston Lake Subdivision, Quarles Business Park, Spring Oaks Subdivision, Sunnyside Retirement Community, Taylor Grove Developments I and II, Taylor Spring Subdivision, Town and Country Landing and Wellstone Subdivision.
The list is not comprehensive.
The northern boundary is set by Harrisonburg/Rockingham County line with approximately 0.73 miles of boundary on the southwest side of Spotswood Trail and roughly 0.34 miles on the northeast side of Spotswood Trail.
A list of all tax parcels included in the authority is available on Rockingham County’s website and at County Administrator Stephen King’s office at 20 E. Gay St.
One of the topics of discussion during the previous public hearing dealt with developers being held accountable of controlling mitigate runoff from their sites.
“Subdivisions within the Lake Shenandoah drainage area were developed over many years under varying standards pertaining to stormwater management,” Perry said. “Developments were designed to meet the regulations at the time they were constructed.”
Many subdivisions were required under older regulations to have a stormwater detention ponds, including: Barrington, Highland Park, Kentshire, Lake Pointe Village, Massanetta Springs Conference Center, Preston Lake, Quarles Business Park, Spring Oaks, Sunnyside Retirement Community, Taylor Grove Development l and ll, and Taylor Springs.
Another concern raised at the public hearing was why recommendations from the Timmons study were not implemented.
Perry said the recommendations in the Timmons study were based on preliminary assessments of the drainage area and hydrology.
“None of the infrastructure recommendations are complete to a level of detail that would allow them to be constructed at this point,” Perry said. “Further engineering and analysis will be needed to determine the most cost-effective approach as well as specific design details.”
The Timmons study recommended the formation of an authority and the authority would facilitate a funding mechanism to pay for the engineering needed as well as to actually construct and maintain new infrastructure.
Work session attendees asked how the authority would be funded.
Perry said that if the authority is established, fee rates and a collection mechanism would be determined by the board of the newly formed authority.
Another question regarding fees entailed why those who own property not subject to flooding should be charged for infrastructure upgrades.
“Even if your property doesn’t experience flooding, the water that flows from your road, mowed lawns and parking areas will make its way into the stormwater conveyance infrastructure,” Perry said in her presentation. “Runoff from all properties accumulates in the system, causing flooding in low-lying areas where the existing infrastructure is inadequate to handle the cumulative volume of runoff.”
Funds for the authority and the Lake Shenandoah watershed would only be used for the watershed, said Supervisor Sallie Wolfe-Garrison.
Perry said grant funding will be pursued to fund stormwater infrastructure improvements.
No action was taken during the work session.
