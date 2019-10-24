Brentwood II LLC was able to move forward with a revised master plan after the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning request amending the number of lots.
Brentwood II LLC requested to amend the existing Brentwood Subdivision master plan approved in 1998 to include a 15.58-acre portion of the 30.01-acre subdivision to allocate for 21 additional lots, bringing the total number of lots from 90 to 111.
The subdivision is located approximately 0.3 miles north of Osceola Springs Road on Grassy Creek Road and is a mixed-home neighborhood with a mixture of manufactured and traditional, stick-built homes, according to the plan description.
Following a public hearing during a Planning Commission meeting in September, developers Ted Budd and Seth Roderick sent letters to commissioners addressing concerns raised by attendees.
Regarding density, Budd wrote the increased density effectively reduces the cost of land development, allowing for affordable prices.
Roderick said new regulations are in place to ensure the long-term functionality of any stormwater facility.
“The county will have tools to make sure the stormwater pond is working the way it is supposed to,” Roderick said Wednesday. “It will be very large and built to today’s standards.”
Bonnie Smith, a property owner adjacent to the Brentwood subdivision, asked for the stormwater pond to be adequate and supervised. She also requested a wire fence to be put up along her property to prevent trespassing.
Supervisors approved the request, 5-0, with the amendment to have a 5-foot fence along Smith’s property added to the master plan.
Other items on Wednesday’s agenda included a hearing for Hose Company No. 4, which was seeking financing approval by the board to enter into a lease-purchase agreement with Republic First National Corp., to finance the acquisition of one new HME fire apparatus.
Hose Company No. 4 is replacing a 1979 tanker that is non-operable and is a safety concern, according to staff reports.
Supervisors voted unanimously to approve of the request.
