HARRISONBURG — The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved three ordinances up for public hearing during its most recent meeting, as well as a street addition to The Glen at Cross Keys.
The Glen at Cross Keys off Cross Keys Road near Spotswood Trail is a paired home community with private courtyards and a “mansion-like look,” according to its website.
The streets to be added would be called Callaway Circle, Macallister Way and Berwick Drive, and would run throughout the subdivision.
Supervisors approved the street addition, 4-0, on Wednesday. Supervisor Bill Kyger was absent.
Three ordinance amendments also went before the board despite an early Rockingham County advertisement for the Board of Supervisors meeting suggesting four public hearings to be held.
No one spoke during the public comment period for all three ordinances.
In the county’s code for land use and zoning table, it was proposed to remove “contractor’s operation” as a permitted use from the B-2 neighborhood Business zoning district and add it as a permitted use in the B-1 district.
The last revision in 2014 removed that distinction.
The amendment would also change “contractor’s operation, small” from a permitted use to a special use in the A-2 General Agriculture zoning district.
The minimum lot size in the A-1 Prime Agriculture zoning district and A-2 could be reduced from 1 acre to 20,000 square feet if the lot is connected to a public sewer.
The final ordinance regarded the definition of a cemetery adjoining a church or other place of worship. The amendment would allow cemeteries adjoining a church or other place of worship as an accessory use in zoning districts where churches are a permitted use.
The amendment would also allow such cemeteries in zoning districts where churches require a special-use permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.