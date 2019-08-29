HARRISONBURG — With school back in session and the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting filled with high school students, the board made a final decision to address stormwater issues in the Lake Shenandoah watershed.
In a unanimous vote, the board voted to approve the creation of the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority on Wednesday following a work session Aug. 21 to address public concerns.
“I think the process that we went through, with two work sessions and a public hearing, is a way to do the process,” said Supervisor Rick Chandler. “The intent moving forward is I hope we keep in mind all of the things we talked about, such as financing with grants and county participation.”
Chandler said moving forward is “probably our best opportunity” and motioned to create the authority.
The county currently administers three programs that deal with construction and runoff — the erosion and sediment control program, the stormwater management program and the floodplain management program.
The authority would focus on the stormwater management program and would tackle mitigating stormwater throughout the Lake Shenandoah Watershed. The board of the authority would be made up of the Board of Supervisors.
The authority would encompass all areas within the watershed of Lake Shenandoah, including, but not comprehensive: Barrington Subdivision, Briarcrest Subdivision, Bridlewood Subdivision, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Congers Creek Subdivision, Crescent Ridge Subdivision, Cullison Creek Subdivision, Hamlet Hill Estates, Highland Park Subdivision, Kentshire Subdivision, Lake Pointe Subdivision, Lake Pointe Village Subdivision, Lake View Golf Course, Lakewood Subdivision, Massanetta Springs Conference Center, Massanetta Springs Cottage Community, Preston Lake Subdivision, Quarles Business Park, Spring Oaks Subdivision, Sunnyside Retirement Community, Taylor Grove Developments I and II, Taylor Spring Subdivision, Town and Country Landing and Wellstone Subdivision.
The northern boundary is set by Harrisonburg/Rockingham County line with approximately 0.73 miles of boundary on the southwest side of Spotswood Trail and roughly 0.34 miles on the northeast side of Spotswood Trail.
Concerns raised during the previous public hearing dealt with developers being held accountable of controlling mitigate runoff from their sites, certain Timmons study recommendations not being implemented and funding.
The Timmons study recommended the formation of an authority and the authority would facilitate a funding mechanism to pay for the engineering needed as well as to actually construct and maintain new infrastructure.
Fee rates and a collection mechanism would be determined by the board of the newly formed authority.
Funds for the authority and the Lake Shenandoah watershed would only be used for the watershed.
Grant funding will be pursued to fund stormwater infrastructure improvements.
Other items on Wednesday’s agenda include hearing three proposed ordinance amendments pertaining to spas.
In the Code of Ordinances chapter 17, the definition of spa reads as: “An establishment, including, but not limited to, a massage therapy establishment, which offers massage and body or facial treatments. Full-service hair salons, make-up consultation and application, and manicure and pedicure services may be provided as additional services. Anyone rendering services on premises shall be licensed by the state for the services that are provided.”
An amendment was proposed to clarify that a hair salon may operate independently of a spa.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for Rockingham County, said the change would allow for each component to be discreet from one another.
Dyjak said the Planning Commission recommended for approval of all three spa ordinances with one amendment to change the spa definition to “full-service hair salons, make-up consultation and application, and/or manicure and pedicure services may be provided as additional services.”
A second amendment was filed to add both a fitness center and spa as permitted uses with supplemental standards in the R-3, or general residential zoning district.
The supplemental standard would be limiting the space to 2,000 square feet.
The third amendment proposed adding the supplemental standards of 2,000 square feet for fitness centers and spas in the R-3 zoning district to section 17-607 of the Code of Ordinances.
The building could be a standalone building dedicated solely to a spa or fitness center, according to Dyjak. With the 2,000-square-foot limitations, the space would be friendly to a dance studio or yoga studio in an R-3 zoning district.
No one spoke during the public hearing for all three ordinances.
Supervisors unanimously voted to approve the ordinances with the recommended changes to the definition of a spa.
Supervisors also considered amendments to the adopted Rockingham County fiscal years 2017-2021 Capital Improvements Program.
The CIP serves as a five-year plan to guide the construction of acquisition of capital projects, according to the advertisement. The amendments included the addition of several infrastructure and road projects such as Va. 276 at Va. 253 left turn lanes installation, Garbers Church Road bicycle and buggy lanes and improvements to the Lake Shenandoah Watershed Culvert.
Dyjak said the adoption of the three projects are “crucial for the competitive grant process.”
The projects would cost a combined $4.9 million, but the county is looking into revenue sharing.
Supervisors wrapped up their meeting with a final unanimous vote to adopt the amendments for the Capital Improvements Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.