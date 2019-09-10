HARRISONBURG — From the Virginia Department of Transportation to committee appointments, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will have an action-packed meeting on Wednesday.
Supervisors are seeking to submit two applications to the VDOT fiscal year 2020-21 revenue sharing program, with the allocation of funds to reach $3.11 million. County contributions would be $1.55 million.
According to the staff report, $805,000 of the designated funds would be for the Lake Shenandoah Watershed Culvert and Crossing improvements along Baybrook Drive, Berryfield Drive and Shen Lake Drive within existing VDOT right-of-way.
The Va. 276, Cross Keys Road, at Va. 253, Port Republic Road, left turn lanes installation, which is also a VDOT-administered project, is slated to cost $750,000.
Supervisors will consider adopting the resolution to execute all agreements and addendums for the approved revenue sharing projects with VDOT.
The board will also consider a resolution for the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport Commission’s financing for aircraft hangars and a fuel storage facility.
The airport commission determined it was necessary to acquire, construct and equip aircraft hangar facilities at SVRA by installing or replacing all or portions of the fuel farm tanks and to pay issuance costs in connection with the financings, according to the resolution.
The United Stated Department of Agriculture’s Rural Housing Service has offered to purchase a Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport Commission Taxable Airport Revenue bond up to $3.08 million to provide permanent financing.
The airport commission adopted the resolutions authorizing the issuance, execution and delivery of the bond during a public hearing on Aug. 21. The Board of Supervisors will consider final approval and if passed, the resolution will be effective immediately.
Other items on Wednesday’s agenda include two committee appointments and a hearing on two special-use permits.
Supervisors will also consider a resolution endorsing the submission of a transportation alternatives programs grant for the Garbers Church Road bicycle and buggy lanes project.
There is currently a vacant position on the Community Services Board for District 3 and the Board of Zoning Appeals for District 3. Supervisors are expected to vote who will fill those positions.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, Milford Zimmerman is requesting a special-use permit for a small contractor’s business on property located on the northeast side of Bethel Church Road and east of East Point Road.
A second special-use permit comes from Lindale Mennonite Church requesting to have a child care building on property located on the northeast side of Shaver Mill Road and south of Harpine Highway.
The last order of business will be the consideration to issue a Virginia Public School Authority General Obligation School Bond up to $22 million to pay for project costs for Fulks Run Elementary and John C. Myers Elementary.
Supervisors will also consider a resolution to execute a local lease acquisition agreement and financing lease of $4.75 million to Virginia Resources Authority to provide funds for an Emergency Response Station on Port Republic Road.
