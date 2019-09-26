HARRISONBURG — The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved a request from Harrisonburg City Council to authorize the installation of a historical marker honoring a lynching victim.
Charlotte Harris, a black woman, was abducted from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County jail by a mob and was lynched in 1878.
Wednesday's vote comes little over a week after a work session was held to discuss the history of lynching in Virginia at James Madison University.
The push to memorialize Harris started in 2017 with Steven Thomas, with the Northeast Neighborhood Association, and Gianluca De Fazio, an assistant professor of justice studies at JMU, who worked to learn more about the lynching.
Thomas gave presentations to City Council and supervisors in early May asking members to partner and have a seat at the table with the Harrisonburg Community Remembrance Project Committee.
In January, the Virginia General Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to acknowledge the existence and acceptance of lynching in the state and called for reconciliation among every city and county where African-Americans faced discrimination during the Jim Crow era.
The General Assembly also said it would support placement of historical markers in any county or city that can provide documentation of a lynching.
Supervisors approved the request with the stipulation that the board have final approval of the text to be placed on the historical marker. Supervisor Bill Kyger was absent.
The historical marker will be placed within the Rockingham County Courthouse’s right of way, and the city will be in charge of maintaining the marker.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning with the county, said the Department of Historical Resources reviews applications quarterly and hopes to have the sign by the end of the year.
Supervisors later heard a rezoning request from Timothy Lilly, who wants to rezone a 1-acre parcel from A-1, or prime agricultural district, to R-1, a low-density residential district. The parcel is located off McGaheysville Road.
Dyjak said the request is to make the remaining parcel zoned R-1. There is no agricultural activity on the property, but there is agricultural activity adjacent to the property.
Lilly told Planning Commission on Sept. 3 that it had taken him a couple of years to realize the property was zoned A-1, noting the delay in making the request.
No one spoke in opposition of the request during the public hearing. Supervisors voted to approve the request, 4-0.
