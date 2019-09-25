HARRISONBURG — The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will have a light schedule during today’s meeting, with a rezoning request and a Virginia Department of Transportation report on the agenda.
The meeting will start with a report from Don Komara, the VDOT residency administrator, followed by staff reports from county employees.
Supervisors will later hear a rezoning request from Timothy Lilly, who wants to rezone a 1-acre parcel from A-1, or prime agricultural district, to R-1, a low-density residential district. The parcel is located off McGaheysville Road.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county, said during a planning commission meeting earlier this month that the property is surrounded by R-1 zoning districts and the request is to make the remaining parcel zoned R-1. There is no agricultural activity on the property.
Lilly told commissioners on Sept. 3 that it had taken him a couple of years to realize the property was zoned A-1, noting the delay in making the request.
No one spoke in opposition of the request during the public hearing. Commissioners voted to recommend the request for approval, 5-0.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.