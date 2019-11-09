More than two months after the creation of the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will hold its first meeting Wednesday to address housekeeping items.
The authority was created to address stormwater issues in the Lake Shenandoah watershed, with a focus on the stormwater management program and tackling mitigating stormwater.
During the meeting, a chairman, vice-chairman, treasurer and chief administrative officer and secretary will be elected. The authority will also hear engineering proposals.
According to the timeline of events for the authority, the next meeting will be held Dec. 11 when a fee structure will be presented. By May 1, fees could be seen on tax bills.
Those who could see a higher tax bill are residents living in the Barrington Subdivision, Briarcrest Subdivision, Bridlewood Subdivision, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Congers Creek Subdivision, Crescent Ridge Subdivision, Cullison Creek Subdivision, Hamlet Hill Estates, Highland Park Subdivision, Kentshire Subdivision, Lake Pointe Subdivision, Lake Pointe Village Subdivision, Lake View Golf Course, Lakewood Subdivision, Massanetta Springs Conference Center, Massanetta Springs Cottage Community, Preston Lake Subdivision, Quarles Business Park, Spring Oaks Subdivision, Sunnyside Retirement Community, Taylor Grove Developments I and II, Taylor Spring Subdivision, Town and Country Landing and Wellstone Subdivision.
Prior to the LSSCA meeting, the board will consider a resolution to approve the issuance of bonds by the Economic Development Authority of Rockingham County for the benefit of Sunnyside Presbyterian Home.
Sunnyside Presbyterian Home is seeking a revenue bond up to $11,000,000 to finance capital projects that could include the completion of a wellness center, construction of a new independent living and/or assisted living and memory care units, various infrastructural projects and the construction of existing facilities, according to the EDA.
The EDA will hold a public hearing on the bond issuance at 9 a.m. on Nov. 13. It will then go before the board for further deliberation.
The board will then hear staff and committee reports, which will include a report from the finance committee regarding the county’s budget calendar.
The finance committee is scheduled to review the fiscal year 2020-21 budget on Feb.11-12. A work session with the board would occur on Feb. 24-25, with a public hearing on the proposed budget on April 8.
Other items on Wednesday’s agenda include a public hearing for a special-use permit request by Triple S Pallets, a construction company based out of Mount Crawford. The permit is being requested for livestock bedding storage and pallet storage, according to the report.
In 2002, the board approved a special-use permit for mulch storage and wholesale sale of mulch. If the new request is approved, the buildings located on the south side of Cottonwood Trail west of Pleasants Drive would add to that bedding for livestock, as well as a building for the storage of pallets that are made into mulch.
Supervisors meet at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.