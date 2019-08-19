HARRISONBURG — It has been nearly a month since the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing regarding the creation of the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority, and with the resolution tabled, supervisors are holding a work session to address the issues.
The public is invited to attend the work session, but no action will take place.
The work session will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
The last time supervisors tackled stormwater discussion, the board was greeted with more than 70 people, with 25 people either speaking in favor of creating the authority or voicing concerns over the scope the authority would have.
The discussion took almost two hours, eventually coming to a close when Supervisor Mike Breeden asked attendees to raise their hands if they were either in favor or against the authority. With only one person in favor of the authority and majority of the room in opposition, the authority was tabled, 4-0, with no time specifics given on when the resolution would be heard again.
Supervisor Bill Kyger was absent for the July 17 meeting.
The authority in question was proposed due to properties within the authority area being subject to urban flooding for several years. Property and structural damage occurs frequently, with recent years having multiple damaging runoff events, according to the county.
After an extensive study by county staff, engineering consultants and a citizen stormwater advisory committee, it was determined that Rockingham County government should implement improvements to the capacity and function of stormwater infrastructure.
The authority would encompass all areas within the watershed of Lake Shenandoah, including: Barrington Subdivision, Briarcrest Subdivision, Bridlewood Subdivision, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Congers Creek Subdivision, Crescent Ridge Subdivision, Cullison Creek Subdivision, Hamlet Hill Estates, Highland Park Subdivision, Kentshire Subdivision, Lake Pointe Subdivision, Lake Pointe Village Subdivision, Lake View Golf Course, Lakewood Subdivision, Massanetta Springs Conference Center, Massanetta Springs Cottage Community, Preston Lake Subdivision, Quarles Business Park, Spring Oaks Subdivision, Sunnyside Retirement Community, Taylor Grove Developments I and II, Taylor Spring Subdivision, Town and Country Landing and Wellstone Subdivision.
The list is not comprehensive.
The northern boundary is set by Harrisonburg/Rockingham County line with approximately 0.73 miles of boundary on the southwest side of Spotswood Trail and roughly 0.34 miles on the northeast side of Spotswood Trail.
A list of all tax parcels included in the authority is available on Rockingham County’s website and at County Administrator Stephen King’s office at 20 E. Gay St.
Those who spoke during the July public hearing came to a consensus that the authority should not be limited to one area, but should be countywide.
Attendees thought limiting the scope of the authority to only Lake Shenandoah was missing the bigger picture.
Another concern heard was how to fund capital costs.
Preliminary estimates of capital costs were stated to be $3.16 million, but it is a rough estimate, according to County Attorney Thomas Miller. The amount of capital costs will depend on numerous factors that have not been determined by the board of the authority after consultation with engineers.
Assistant County Administrator Casey Armstrong said at the July 17 meeting that the estimate does not include state and/or federal funding that may be available in the future.
Lisa Perry, the environmental manager for the county, said during a work session in April that there were different ways the county could go about allocating funding, such as grant funding, the Virginia Department of Transportation revenue sharing or funding from the county’s general fund, which the committee recommended.
No determination has been made concerning when and how fees will be assessed, but fees will likely be related to the amount of impervious area on each property, according to the county’s website.
Further engineering analysis will be conducted to determine a cost-effective method for improvements to the stormwater system. A combination of new detention facilities and increased capacity in ditches and pipes will also be evaluated.
Exact locations for improvements have not been finalized at this time, but will be made public once determined by the county.
