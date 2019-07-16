HARRISONBURG — Residents of Rockingham County will have the opportunity on Wednesday to address the Board of Supervisors regarding the creation of the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority.
The authority was proposed due to properties within the authority area being subject to urban flooding for several years. Property and structural damage occur frequently, with recent years having multiple damaging runoff events, according to the county.
After an extensive study by county staff, engineering consultants and a citizen stormwater advisory committee, it was determined that Rockingham County government should implement improvements to the capacity and function of stormwater infrastructure within this area.
The authority will encompass all areas within the watershed of Lake Shenandoah, including: Barrington Subdivision, Briarcrest Subdivision, Bridlewood Subdivision, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Congers Creek Subdivision, Crescent Ridge Subdivision, Cullison Creek Subdivision, Hamlet Hill Estates, Highland Park Subdivision, Kentshire Subdivision, Lake Pointe Subdivision, Lake Pointe Village Subdivision, Lake View Golf Course, Lakewood Subdivision, Massanetta Springs Conference Center, Massanetta Springs Cottage Community, Preston Lake Subdivision, Quarles Business Park, Spring Oaks Subdivision, Sunnyside Retirement Community, Taylor Grove Developments I and II, Taylor Spring Subdivision, Town and Country Landing and Wellstone Subdivision.
The northern boundary is set by Harrisonburg/Rockingham County line with approximately 0.73 miles of boundary on the southwest side of Spotswood Trail and roughly 0.34 miles on the northeast side of Spotswood Trail.
A list of all tax parcels included in the authority are available on Rockingham County’s website and at County Administrator Stephen King’s office at 20 E. Gay St.
Preliminary estimates of capital costs were stated to be $3.16 million, but it is a “rough” estimate, according to the advertisement. The amount of capital costs will depend on numerous factors that have not been determined by the board of the authority after consultation with engineers.
Lisa Perry, the environmental manager for the county, said during a work session in April that there were different ways the county could go about allocating funding, such as grant funding, the Virginia Department of Transportation revenue sharing or funding from the county’s general fund, which the committee recommended.
No determination has been made concerning when and how fees will be assessed, but fees will likely be related to the amount of impervious area on each property, according to the county’s website.
Further engineering analysis will be conducted to determine a cost-effective method for improvements to the stormwater system. A combination of new detention facilities and increased capacity in ditches and pipes will also be evaluated.
Exact locations for improvements have not been finalized at this time, but will be made publicly once determined by the county.
Other items on Wednesday’s agenda include a resolution to add a street at The Glen at Cross Keys subdivision.
The Glen at Cross Keys off Cross Keys Road near Spotswood Trail is a paired home community with private courtyards and a “mansion-like look,” according to its website.
The streets to be added would be called Callaway Circle and Macallister Way along with Berwick Drive and would run throughout the subdivision.
Three ordinance amendments will be heard before the board on Wednesday despite an early Rockingham County advertisement for the Board of Supervisors meeting suggesting four public hearings to be held.
In the county’s code for land use and zoning table, it was proposed to remove “contractor’s operation” as a permitted use from the B-2 neighborhood Business zoning district and add it as a permitted use in the B-1 district.
The amendment would also change “contractor’s operation, small” from a permitted use to a special use in the A-2 General Agriculture zoning district.
The minimum lot size in the A-1 Prime Agriculture zoning district and A-2 could be reduced from 1 acre to 20,000 square feet if the lot is connected to a public sewer.
The final ordinance regarded the definition of a cemetery adjoining a church or other place of worship. The amendment would allow cemeteries adjoining a church or other place of worship as an accessory use in zoning districts where churches are a permitted use.
The amendment would also allow such cemeteries in zoning districts where churches require a special-use permit.
