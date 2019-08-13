HARRISONBURG — A year after the InterChange Group announced it would be spending $41.6 million to construct a cold storage facility near Mount Crawford, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will tour the facility on Wednesday.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the 250,000-square-foot cold storage and blast freezing facility on Aug. 10, 2018, bringing 88 full-time jobs to Rockingham County.
InterChange provides industrial warehousing and logistics services. The new addition would nearly double its existing 115 employees locally, according to previous reports by the Daily News-Record.
The facility will offer blast freezing, which is primarily used to quickly freeze meat from area processing plants within 24 to 36 hours. The new facility will more than quadruple the company’s cold storage capacity.
The property is located on a parcel south of Cecil Wampler Road and east of Interstate 81 at the end of Crowe Drive.
Supervisors will begin their tour at 1 p.m. before commencing their regular meeting at 3 p.m.
Items on Wednesday’s agenda include a report from Don Komara, residency administrator for the Virginia Department of Transportation, and L. Todd Garber, the county’s treasurer.
Supervisors will hear an ordinance to provide for the implementation of the Federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014 and to authorize the county’s participation in the Shenandoah Valley Chief Elected Officials Consortium under the auspices of the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board.
The Federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014 provides federal funding to states for the delivery of workforce training and other services, according to Wednesday’s agenda. The act requires the governor to designate local workforce development areas to deliver workforce development services within the Commonwealth.
Rockingham County was designated as a Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act area.
The Lilly Subdivision Sanitary District will hold a meeting Wednesday when supervisors recess.
Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rockingham County Administration Center. There will not be a 6 p.m. meeting.
