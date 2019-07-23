TIMBERVILLE — Four towns in Rockingham County have adopted short-term rental fees since early 2018, and a fifth may follow the trend.
Timberville’s business and industry committee will be meeting Wednesday to discuss the development of a policy for short-term rentals.
The meeting is open to the public.
Town Manager Austin Garber said Monday that the purpose of the meeting is to start the discussion on policy development for short-term rentals. Garber said Town Council has discussed a policy in the past, but nothing has been considered at this time.
The business and industry committee is made up of Ned Overton, Bob Blosser, Juanita Price and Natalie Sherlock, according to the town’s website.
Short-term rentals include bed-and-breakfasts and properties offered online through Airbnb.com and similar sites.
Airbnb allows renters to offer all or portions of their property for a short-term stay. People can make reservations online for one or more nights, sometimes having a cheaper stay than a hotel.
As of Monday, there is one listing on Airbnb located in Timberville.
Short-term rentals are unregulated in Rockingham County.
Elkton most recently adopted an annual tax rate fee residents would be required to pay for a short-term rental fee in June, requiring the annual license tax rate to be 29 cents per $100 of gross receipts or a $30 minimum.
Elkton followed the footsteps of Grottoes, Broadway and Bridgewater — all of which passed ordinances regulating the rentals along with Harrisonburg.
Augusta County requires a special-use permit for short-term rentals, but the property must be on a 5-acre parcel. In Page County, short-term rentals are allowed by-right, but property owners must receive a business license, have a maximum occupancy determined by the county health department and pay transient occupancy tax.
The committee meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Timberville Town Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.