Truck drivers will be able to fill up in Broadway after Town Council approved a request from Rockingham Petroleum Cooperative on Nov. 5 to construct a fueling station off the intersection of Springbrook Road and Va. 259.
Rockingham Petroleum Cooperative is made up of more than 3,000 members and owners and serves close to 20,000 customers, according to manager Irvin Armentrout.
Council members who voted in favor include Mayor Tim Proctor, Chad Comer, David Jordan, Leslie Fulk, Douglas Harpine and Beverly London. Council member Richard Fulk voted in opposition.
Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said the addition of the fueling station means another new business for Broadway.
“It is something we are excited about,” he said.
Armentrout stated previously that the proposal would generate an “overall increase in revenue throughout the town, because of the company’s diesel gold fuel, as well as non-ethanol blends that currently are not available in town.”
Plans for a fueling station to come to the Broadway-Timberville area have been in the works for nearly two years, O’Brien said, with formal discussion beginning in June.
“In January, we began looking at the property and all of 2019 [the request] has been going through the works,” O’Brien said.
During the September council meeting, Armentrout presented council members with the site plan, which has a fuel pump island, convenience store, space for a fast-food restaurant and truck fueling area.
There will be no overnight parking at the station, O’Brien said, noting that there would be only three parking spots for trucks to be used for accessing the convenience store and fast-food facility.
There would also be no truck stop facilities, and no plans for the storage or distribution of propane, according to the September meeting minutes.
Due to the proximity to Broadway High School, Armentrout told council members the cooperative’s board of directors agreed to not sell alcohol at the fueling station to alleviate any possible issues.
Due to the property being within Rockingham County, the proposal not only had to go through a rezoning request, but an annexation request as well. Public hearings were held for Planning Commission and Town Council before moving forward.
During those hearings, commissioners and council members heard several concerns from residents regarding an increase in traffic that could threaten safety on the roads.
“Council members addressed those concerns and voted to move forward,” O’Brien said. “Improvements will be done to the roadway to help alleviate those concerns.”
The site plan still needs to be approved by town staff before construction starts, but O’Brien said residents could see construction starting during summer 2020.
