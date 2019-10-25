Bridgewater residents may see construction take place off Dinkel Avenue after Town Council voted to approve plans for a development featuring 160 town homes.
Town Council unanimously voted to approve a special-use permit for Bridgewater Fields earlier this month, approving the master plan for the development.
The 18-acre property is located on the north side of Dinkel Avenue between Bridgewater Health Center and Copper Ridge Animal Hospital.
Patrick Wilcox, landowner advocate for Bridgewater, said Thursday the development has been in the works for 15 years with no construction having taken place.
“The town issued a special-use permit to the developer in 2005, but it expired in 2007,” Wilcox said. “They applied for a special-use permit again and that also expired.”
Sean Hess, executive director for developer Harman Realty, could not be reached for comment.
According to the master plan, Bridgewater Fields will feature eight common areas, a detention pond and a community building. Town homes will all be two-story, Wilcox said.
With the third special-use permit request approved, town staff must approve construction drawings and plans before construction can begin.
Wilcox said construction plans are currently being reviewed and should be approved this fall.
