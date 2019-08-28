HARRISONBURG — Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community will kick off its 16th Shenandoah Valley Lyceum season with presentations on the rise of sea levels, the history of the death penalty in Virginia and women in Jamestown.
Presenters were selected from a committee comprised of VMRC employees, residents and community members, according to Maureen Pearson, director of public relations and outreach at VMRC.
“In the last three years we have broadened our recruitment/geographic area to seek out speakers who people in the Shenandoah Valley are not as familiar with,” Lolly Miller, arts and education program manager at VMRC, said in an email. “We want the programs to attract an audience of both VMRC residents and other community members at large.”
The Lyceum series offers a source for intellectual and social engagement, according to a press release.
Of the four programs, one is always a musical performance with an educational aspect, according to Pearson. The other three programs can include religious studies, politics, history, the environment, agriculture, medicine and technology.
“We all have a natural ability to gain knowledge,” Miller said. “The Shenandoah Valley Lyceum affords each person the opportunity to explore or learn something he or she is not aware of. This leads to further awareness and discussion among peers within our community.”
The series will begin Sept. 13 with a presentation from Michelle Covi, an assistant professor of practice at Old Dominion University in the Department of Ocean, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences.
Covi’s presentation, “Sea Level Rise Risk and Response in Coastal Virginia,” will describe the impacts and responses to sea levels rising.
All presentations will begin at 7 p.m. in VMRC’s Detwiler Auditorium at 1501 Virginia Ave.
With the desire to have a musical program represented, musicians from Three Notch’d Road will discuss the similarities and differences of musical styles and historically authentic period instruments.
Members of Three Notch’d Road include Fiona Hughes, a baroque violinist and artistic director; Rebecca Landell Reed, viola da gamba and Arash Noori, lute, theorbo and guitarist. Their presentation is set for Oct. 25.
At the beginning of the new year, Dale Brumfield will present “Virginia’s Death Penalty: the Future is History,” on Jan. 17.
Brumfield is a field director for Virginians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty. His presentation will consider the history of the death penalty in Virginia, including specifications on how the death penalty was applied to minorities, the poor and mentally ill.
The series will wrap up with a presentation from a Jamestown Settlement representative who will share personal stories of real women in Jamestown and early Virginia.
“Tenacity: Women in Jamestown and Early Virginia” will be held on March 13.
Attendees can purchase tickets in advance for $8, $10 at the door or $25 for a single season. Contact the VMRC Wellness Center at 540-574-3850 for information regarding ticket purchasing or visit the VMRC Wellness Center at 1481 Virginia Ave.
