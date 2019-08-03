HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg police officers will add a new twist to this year’s National Night Out event by kicking off the day a little bit earlier than in the past.
The city’s festivities kick off from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with a celebration at the Valley Mall.
During the event, children will have a chance to explore police vehicles, take golf cart rides, get their face painted and knock someone down in the dunk tank.
Beginning at 5 p.m., officers will leave City Hall and visit several neighborhoods to talk to residents.
“We always look forward to these types of opportunities where we can engage with our residents and make those life-long connections,” HPD Chief Eric English said in a statement. “National Night Out breaks down those barriers that can sometimes exist between law enforcement and citizens and allow us to communicate one-on-one with those we serve in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.”
Harrisonburg will be among several communities in the central Shenandoah Valley participating in National Night Out, which the U.S. Department of Justice began in 1984. The idea is that the annual event promotes police-community partnerships as a way of making neighborhoods safer.
Elkton
For those on the eastern side of Rockingham County, Elkton plans to host a party at Town Hall, 173 W. Spotswood Ave.
Sponsored by Elkton Neighborhood Watch, the event will feature music by Joe McAlister and and Friends.
The Neighborhood Watch Group will be selling food as a fundraiser.
New Market
The New Market Police Department will continue its National Night Out tradition with an event at New Market Community Park.
There will be a bounce house for children, games, music and free food.
The festivities run from 6-8 p.m.
Timberville
After launching in 2017, the Timberville Police Department's National Night Out will continue this year.
The event, held at the Walmart parking lot, 375 S. Main St., runs from 5-8 p.m.
There will be food, music and games and officers will be present to answer any questions residents might have.
The Timberville Fire Department will also have equipment on display and firefighters will be available to talk about fire safety.
