WOODSTOCK — The Shenandoah Community Health Clinic — Shenandoah County Free Clinic and Shenandoah Dental Clinic — and Shenandoah County Public Schools have received a 2019 Unsung Heroes Award from the Virginia Health Care Foundation.
They were recognized for their teamwork in increasing the availability of medical, dental, and counseling services to the students and families of Shenandoah County, according to Pam Murphy, executive director of the clinic.
Implementing a satellite clinic on the Quicksburg school campus in 2017, Shenandoah South Wellness Center, the effort expanded the following year to supporting professional counselors from Shenandoah Community Health Clinic to provide services at all of the area schools.
Individual nominees from SCPS include:
• Mark Johnston, superintendent
• Debbie Litten, student services supervisor
• Erika Richman, former assistant principal at Ashby Lee Elementary
• Karen Whetzel, chairperson for the School Board
• Richard Koontz Jr., School Board member
Nominees from the Shenandoah Community Health Clinic include Mercedes Abbet Martinez, quality assurance manager, and Clare Matthews, behavioral health team leader.
“As I hear story after story of the children being helped, I’m so grateful for this partnership that is making such a difference for these kids — and for the adults they will become,” Murphy said in a press release.
Shenandoah County has been declared “underserved” by the federal government for dental, medical and mental health services, meaning that there aren’t enough health providers for the population.
Programs like these are working to fill in those gaps in health care services for neighbors in need, the press release said.
For more information about the Shenandoah Community Health Clinic go to shenclinic.org.
