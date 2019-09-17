NEW MARKET — Two people were shot and seriously injured Tuesday afternoon during a dispute involving a firearm.
Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter said deputies were called to 2489 River Road, northwest of New Market, just after 4 p.m.
Two people were found on the scene with gunshot wounds, a 27-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, Carter said in a press conference posted to the sheriff's office Facebook page.
Carter said the firearm discharged during the dispute, but did not say how many shots were fired or whether police believe either person intentionally pulled the trigger.
The sheriff also did not disclose the relationship between the man and woman, except that they both live at the home where the shooting occurred.
The man was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. The woman was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center and then transferred to U.Va.
Both had serious injuries, the sheriff said, but did not elaborate.
The investigation is ongoing.
— Staff Reports
