HARRISONBURG — The engineering industry is vast, and includes more than just the incredible diversity in concentrations such as civil, environmental or mechanical.
However, only 13% of engineers are women and one-third of women who have left the engineering sector cite work organizational climate as their reason for leaving, according to the Society of Women Engineers.
Jodi Michael, 54, is a mechanical engineer with Valley Engineering who has been in the field since 1989 and faced some adversity when first entering the sector.
“Well, I think when I first got out of college, I will say there was more resistance back then to women in engineering,” Michael said.
It was often older men who were suspicious, Michael said, especially as she was just out of school, but she emphasized that she felt she did not get “a lot of resistance.”
“I would say over the years, especially over the last 15-ish years, that it’s definitely changed,” Michael said. “You’d find a few individuals out there, but for the most part they respect you as an engineer — as a person.”
“Society kind of said, ‘A woman can be an engineer just like a man can,’” she said. “I just think that’s changed over the years.
Michael graduated from West Virginia Tech and then spent her first 11 years in engineering at the Dunham-Bush plant, which stood where Harrisonburg Crossing is now.
“They manufactured systems, so I answered questions to all the sales [representatives] from around the country to say, ‘This equipment can do this or that,’ ” Michael said.
She then was a consulting engineer for HVAC design for Shenandoah Engineering. She joined Valley Engineering in 2005.
Now in a supervisory position, Michael leads a group for Valley Engineering.
Heather Martin, 26, is one engineer whose father instilled in her a love of science.
When she went to high school, her teachers recommended engineering as a practical application of the subjects she enjoyed, she said.
She went on to Messiah College, where she graduated in 2013 and has been with Valley Engineering as a civil engineer since.
She said she didn’t see many women doing exactly what she saw herself doing in the field.
“As far as faculty, [there were] one or two female professors, but they weren’t in my field of engineering,” Martin said. “So as far as having a female role model, I don’t think I ever had anybody.”
One-fourth of James Madison University’s engineering professors are women out of the 16 employees, said Jacquelyn Nagel, associate engineering professor and assistant engineering department head.
“Which is quite impressive, considering a lot of engineering departments,” she said.
Outreach to young women to begin considering futures in engineering is part of the work she does in the community.
“Since I started as a faculty member at JMU since 2011, I’ve been offering workshop on engineering every year,” Nagel said.
However, getting women interested in engineering is not a silver bullet, Nagel said.
“At the college level, even when women choose to go into engineering — that doesn’t mean they’re going to stay,” Nagel said. “There’s a whole new landscape of social biases to overcome.”
Nagel is the faculty adviser for the JMU chapter of the Society of Women Engineers, of which she has been a professional member since 2001.
“I’m able to work one-on-one with our officers and interact with our members,” she said.
The chapter works to help women engineers find jobs after college with interview training and professional as well as career development.
“These social biases start very young,” Nagel said.
Women engineers who have children also help to dispel the idea that engineers are only male, Nagel said.
“With more women who become moms going to the field of engineering, they’re able to pass on this knowledge to their children,” she said.
Engineers solve problems, Nagel said, and “a lot of our children want to help others and framing engineering as that would be helpful.”
But there are other jobs in the engineering business that use other skills than science, technology, engineering or math.
Betsie Michael, 41, no relation to Jodi Michael, first worked at Valley Engineering in an alternative septic system department and is now the company’s director of business development.
She ran the wastewater treatment division beginning when she joined Valley Engineering in 2001.
However, she realized she was adept in improving relationships with customers and selling a product.
“That’s what kind of took me into business development,” she said. “I think I quickly figured out I was better in business development than engineering.”
Now, she helps to connect engineers to projects.
“I get the doors opened up to engineers to bring them to the table,” she said. “I’m kind of their extrovert that opens the door up.”
Connie Good-Hess, 49, a partner and general manager at Valley Engineering, on the other hand, was brought in because of her business acumen.
“Over the years my position has really grown into more of an oversight type,” Good-Hess said. “It’s the standing joke that I’m the person that makes sure we get paid every two weeks.”
The business relies on relationships to get deals, Good-Hess said. As well, word spreads by word-of-mouth about the company’s work.
“We spend a lot of our time continually cultivating those relationships,” Good-Hess said.
“We’re not the girls you’d call for load calculation,” Good-Hess said of herself and Betsie Michael.
However, they still work in the overwhelmingly male sector that is engineering.
“We go to conferences where Connie and I are one of the few women in the room,” Betsie Michael said.
However, the large number of women in leadership positions helps with recruitment, Good-Hess said.
“When you come here, you’re automatically going to see women in leadership positions within this company and that’s perhaps not something you see at a lot of engineering firms,” Good-Hess said.
And that visibility is important to women in the workplace, Jodi Michael said.
“It’s definitely great to see women in the supervisory positions or management positions,” she said. “That definitely says to me, before I was in the management role, that that is a possibility within this company.
“I would say that if you come into this industry, you have to know that it has been, historically, a male-dominated industry,” Good-Hess said. “I think it’s less and less becoming that — I think you’re seeing a lot of science or math-based careers going that way.”
