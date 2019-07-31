HARRISONBURG — With two hotels under construction and a third announced, the number of rooms available for visitors in the Friendly City will climb above 2,100.
“About 10 years ago there were three or four hotels built then you go through a period of not much happening,” said Tom Jackson, CEO of Jackson Hotel Management.
Jackson has been working in the hospitality sector in Harrisonburg for over 35 years and in 2017, saw the beginning of a new series of expansions in the sector.
Hotel Madison and the Shenandoah Valley Conference Center “kind of started a new trend of hotels in Harrisonburg,” he said.
Other industries are doing better, with the conference center being a major draw to businesses and events.
“The cool thing with Hotel Madison opening up with the conference center is we have been seeing a lot more people coming downtown on their breaks between sessions,” said Andrea Dono, the executive director of the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance.
The hotel does not offer lunches, so many people turn to the city’s culinary district, she said.
“A lot of businesses that are in closer proximity do a bit better, but we've been trying to get [visitors] to circulate more downtown,” Dono said.
Though affiliated with James Madison University, the hotel is not owned by the university.
“Hotel Madison has hurt the market some because JMU has pushed it some,” Jackson said.
James Madison University is affiliated with the hotel, hosting classes for the school’s hospitality department and sitting on land owned by the educational institution.
“That has hurt some of the market at the other hotels,” Jackson said.
Harrisonburg has 22 hotels with two bed-and-breakfasts and inns with two more hotels under construction and third recently announced, according to Brain Shull, executive director of Harrisonburg Economic Development.
The two hotels under construction are a Best Western, located near the intersection of Neff Avenue and Deyerle Avenue, and a LaQuinta Inn & Suites off of Interstate 81 Exit 243 on Pleasant Valley Road.
A Hyatt Place Hotel has also been announced for construction on Evelyn Byrd Avenue, next to the Courtyard Marriott, according to Shull.
A number of hotels also have changed names in past months, such as the Howard Johnson by Wyndham located at 10 Linda Lane in Harrisonburg that was previously a Motel 6.
Name changes are not done on a whim. Often the contract with hotel chain expires and the owner must find a new contract, Jackson said.
Newly constructed hotels are also different from their older counterparts, Jackson said.
Modern hotels have “live-in service,” Jackson said, having less meeting space and more focused on the straight-forward rooms, lobby and breakfast services.
But there is a such a thing as too many hotels, Jackson said.
Harrisonburg is going to be “overbuilt,” in a few years, he said, as many flock to build in the city.
“We know the town is growing,” he said. “We know business is good.”
Many hotels are also using the good economy as a chance to make renovations and upgrade services, Jackson said.
Hotels are also responsible for paying the transient occupancy tax, which is levied to those in lodging in the city for less than 30 days. Harrisonburg’s transient occupancy tax stands at 7% of the total bill for the stay, according to city code.
In fiscal year 2019, over $3.1 million was raised by the transient occupancy tax in Harrisonburg, according to data from the commissioner of the revenue. This represents an increase of over $200,000 raised during fiscal year 2018, which also had a 7% rate and totaled just over $2.9 million.
And there are a number of reasons people stay in Harrisonburg.
“There’s a lot of industry people coming in Sunday or Monday, staying for two or three nights,” Jackson said.
During the week, many hotels are populated by construction crews, who are in town to build structures, he said.
And Harrisonburg hotels are also a landing pad for weary drivers looking for a break from I-81, Jackson said.
On top of these types of visitors, there are also the tourists.
“Obviously, this area has a lot to offer, therefore you get lots of people,” Jackson said. “Therefore you get lots of hotels.”
The diversity in hotel prices is also a strength of the city, he said, allowing more visitors to stay and stay for longer.
“The more often they come to visit and the longer that they stay, the more money for local businesses and tax revenues that can be raised,” Dono said.
And more events, attractions and availability at hotels help to achieve that, she said.
“Turning a day long [trip] into a two-day long, to a weekend, to a four-day weekend has always been a goal,” Dono said.
Rockingham County also has a draw to tourists with nearby George Washington National Forest, Skyline Drive and Shenandoah National Park, said Joshua Gooden, economic development and tourism coordinator for Rockingham.
In fact, approximately 30% of Rockingham is taken up by parks under the jurisdiction of the park services, Gooden said.
According to data from 2017, 2,141 jobs in Rockingham County are reliant on tourism.
Tourists are not the only ones who can enjoy, as attractions and parks increase the quality of life in the area.
“I remember in middle school when [Massanutten] opened the water park,” Gooden said. “It was a big draw not just for visitors, but for residents in the area.”
For example, the Rocktown Beer and Music Festival often draws 4,000 to 5,000 people — a mixture of visitors and residents.
Massanutten Resort does see more visitors around festivals and events, such as in Dayton and Harrisonburg, said Matthias Smith, vice president and general manager of Massanutten Resort.
But it’s hard to establish a peak, Smith said, except for during their own events such as Summer Jam Festival or Snow Moon Fest.
“The more towns and regions partner with hotels to create jointly symbiotic events and programs, the better we all are,” Smith said.
