HARRISONBURG -- Virginia hospitals are anticipating to see a drop in costs after the recent Medicaid expansion brought the option of coverage to an estimated 400,000 Virginians at the beginning of the year.
In Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, 1,865 and 2,515 people, respectively, now have coverage through the Medicaid expansion after previously going without insurance.
To offer Medicaid to more Virginians, the law raised the income eligibility to allow more people who were struggling to make ends meet be able to have access to Medicaid.
This translates to roughly a single person who makes $16,750 a year, or 138% of the federal poverty level based on the family size.
The expansion is a direct result of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, said Julian Walker, vice president of operations for Virginia Health and Hospital Association.
Multiple legal challenges sprung up after the law was signed in 2010.
A Supreme Court decision in 2012 ruled that the federal government could not force the states to expand Medicaid eligibility, which was part of how costs would be controlled by the Affordable Care Act, Walker said.
So in the years since the passage of the health care overhaul — but before the Medicaid expansion — more people found themselves without coverage.
“For providers, it was sort of like burning the candle at both ends,” Walker said.
Medicaid, and it’s slightly different twin Medicare, do not pay the full tag price of hospital visits, he said.
The shortfall between what hospitals had spent on care for patients with Medicaid coverage and what Medicaid paid hospitals for that care was $668 million in 2015.
By 2016, that gap had increased to $909 million, according to Walker.
Increasingly, hospitals in states that had not expanded Medicaid found themselves taking on more and more of the costs associated with the national health care overhaul.
From 2016 to 2017, there was a 43% increase in Virginia hospitals operating in the red, with 57% being in rural areas during 2017.
However, many local hospitals are still unsure of the exact effect the expansion has had on their business as of yet.
Based on findings in other states that expanded Medicaid coverage in previous years, those hand-over-fist care costs hospitals were taking decreased.
“Studies that have been done on the Medicaid expansion in other states find it significantly decreases the uninsured rate, reduce disparity in health care, disparity racial and ethnic disparities as well as urban-rural disparity,” said Timothy Jost, a nationally recognized health care policy and law expert and professor emeritus at Washington and Lee University.
And there are some signals Virginia may see the same results.
“I can tell you that our uncompensated care for August of this year has gone down 1.5% compared to last year,” said Portia Brown, vice president of Page Memorial Hospital and president of the Virginia Rural Health Association.
Valley Health, which includes Page Memorial Hospital in Luray and Augusta Health in Fishersville, saw an increase in walk-ins of all six of their rural clinics as well, Brown said.
“We definitely have seen an increase and uptick in our clinic visits and I believe it to be a result of the expansion,” she said.
This helps hospitals because people will be able to get more preventative care, making it less likely they come in for expensive care in hospitals, Brown said.
Hospitals are required by law to adequately care for people in dire situations, no matter their ability to pay.
And when hospitals lose money providing care for those on Medicare and Medicaid, they do not raise prices on other consumers to make up for lost ground, Jost said.
The term for charging others more to make up from previous losses is referred to as cost-shifting.
A majority of experts don’t believe cost-shifting happens with Medicaid and Medicare, in what has been a long-term argument, Jost said.
“From the standpoint of classical economists, cost-shifting can't exist,” he said. “But it’s still more complicated.”
Before the expansion in January, a majority of the people in the program were low-income children and pregnant women, while a minority of enrollees were Virginians with serious disabilities, Walker said.
“Historically, Virginia has had its Medicaid eligibility has been among the more restrictive in America,” he said.
However, it was the minority of seriously disabled Virginians with the highest cost of care, Walker said.
A major point of debate before the expansion passed the General Assembly was the increased burden to the state the new costs of care would inflict.
Initially when introduced through the Affordable Care Act, states’ Medicaid expansion would be covered 100% by federal funds with a note to slowly transition to have the state pay more, up to a maximum of 10%.
In 2020, the state’s share will reach its maximum of 10% and many across Virginia were concerned about the cost.
Hospitals are also the only industry to pay into the coffers of the state to help afford the expansion, even though Medicaid and Medicare benefits can be used on a variety of services including stay-at-home care and pharmaceutical products.
“In a full a year, Virginia hospitals will contribute a little more than $300 million to the state to cover that 10% cost of Medicaid expansion,” Walker said.
“Right now, we’re at about 314,000 enrolled since the coverage program enrollment began in November 2018 and began Jan. 1, 2019,” he said. “Those are phenomenally positive results for this program of the new coverage that has been available for eight or so months.”
The expansion created an opportunity for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic, said Summer Sage, the executive director of the clinic.
The clinic started accepting patients regardless of their citizenship status starting in May after seeing 600 people be insured following the expansion.
Legal immigrants working in America on visas are taking themselves, and their children in some cases, off of Medicaid rolls in anticipation of the “public charge rule” that is set to go into effect on Oct. 15, she said.
The rule would deny residency status to those who use programs supported by taxpayer money, such as food stamps and Medicaid, and was put forward by Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services and former Virginia attorney general.
And they are not the only ones still going without insurance.
Initial estimates said 2,383 Harrisonburg residents and 3,082 Rockingham County residents would be able to get insurance through the Medicaid expansion. That still leaves about 1,000 people without insurance in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area.
As well as the nearly 60,000 eligible Virginians have not signed up and more than 300,000 people are still not covered by the expansion, Walker said, which still presents a challenge in the future.
The true effects and data related to the expansion will probably not be known for another 18 to 24 months, he said.
“Since we’re still early in the experience with this, it’s difficult to draw firm conclusions,” he said.
