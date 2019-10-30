With farm debt to rise over farm assets in 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, producers have several options of where to find capital.
Private banks, co-ops or the Farm Service Agency all offer loans, but each has its benefits, limitations and requirements.
Capital funding is needed for many things around the farm, said Paul Eberly, the agricultural and rural programs leader and vice president of Farmers and Merchants Bank based in Timberville.
Managing funds for farms is much different than other private businesses and homeowners, Eberly said.
“The timing of cash flow on farms is so such more different than a household where you have a paycheck every week, two weeks or once a month,” Eberly said.
Some farmers, such as row crop grain farmers, only sell their products twice a year, so the loans are spaced for reasonable payments when the farmer will actually have funds, Eberly said.
Corn producers a good example of this, he said.
“They’re going to be spending money beginning in April or May through to when they harvest the corn about this time of year,” Eberly said.
And it’s not just the cash flow discrepancies that differentiate farm loans from other types of loans, Eberly said.
“Agricultural lending is kind of a hybrid between traditional commercial and lending and consumer lending,” he said. “It’s not quite commercial because a lot of times the farm is where they live — it’s where they lived for generations and hopefully future generations will live there.”
When farms start struggling, communication with financial institutions is key, Eberly said.
“It’s a comfort of having knowing somebody’s in it for the long haul — they’ve made changes when they need to,” he said.
However, for farmers just starting out who cannot meet private banking’s expectations, there are still avenues to enter the industry.
The Farm Credit of the Virginias is a cooperative that was founded in 1916 and serves almost 100 counties in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.
The cooperative has roughly 11,000 members, said Brad Cornelius chief credit officer at the Farm Credit of the Virginias.
Membership in the cooperative has remained relatively flat over the last several years, he said.
However, Farm Credit is seeing a consolidation of farms — a trend noted in this year’s farm census report.
Dairy farms are facing low prices. As a result, the commonwealth has lost one dairy a week for the past four years on average, according to Ben Rowe of the Virginia Farm Bureau.
From 2017 to 2018, the number of Virginia farmers going through bankruptcy dropped by only 1% from 501 to 498, according to the most recent data from the Farm Bureau.
However, in the first quarter of 2019, farm bankruptcies across the country rose by 13%, according to the Farm Bureau.
“It’s a hard decision to make because nobody works harder than dairy farmers,” Cornelius said.
Larger farms are getting larger, and there are more small operations popping up, Cornelius said.
Cornelius referred to these new operations as “country living” where a family may own land and have other means of income, but have animals or grow small amounts of produce.
Another challenge medium-sized producers are facing is large conglomerates, such as Walmart, are forming their own supply chains and are leaving free market producers out in the cold, Cornelius said.
The money banks make goes to shareholders, while profits at the Farm Credit of the Virginias are distributed between members, Cornelius said.
While the Farm Credit was established more than a century ago by Congress, the Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency continues to make loans, said Cory Spiker, a farm loan officer at the Verona Farm Service Agency office.
“They have a lot of standards they have to follow,” Spiker said of banks. “For instance, to buy a farm or build poultry houses, they’re going to require 15 to 25% as a down payment.”
USDA loans are zero-interest and often have no down payment, but the number of people who can get them is small, he said.
“We used to be called the lender of last resort, but now we consider it the lender of first opportunity,” Spiker said.
The loans have low-interest rates because they are supported by the government, he said.
“We’re supposed to be a temporary credit to where we help fund these things and get the farmers to a point where the banks and credits can refinance,” Spiker said.
Farm Service Agency cannot compete with banks or the Farm Credit, he said.
“If they can make the loans, we’re not allowed to,” Spiker said.
The Verona Farm Service Agency had $92 million in loans across over 366 farmers on Oct. 1, according to Spiker.
“With that being said, we’ve grown tremendously,” he said.
In 2009, about 125 area producers had loans through the FSA.
The expansion is mostly due to the large number of poultry producers who get loans, Spiker said.
“Almost all of the poultry houses that have been built have been mostly funded by us most of the time,” he said.
Local area farmers are reliable customers, Spiker said.
“Here in the Valley our delinquency rate is less than 1%,” he said.
The loans are supported using taxpayer money, so the FSA has to be careful who they lend to even in dire situations, Spiker said.
“We don’t want to put money out there that’s not coming back,” he said.
