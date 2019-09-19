HARRISONBURG — Eight attorneys in a Shenandoah Valley law firm were named in "The Best Lawyers in America" 2020 edition.
Selected by their peers, the attorneys from Wharton, Aldhizer and Weaver were recognized in the following categories:
- Daniel L. Fitch, personal injury litigation, defendants
- Charles F. Hilton, medical malpractice law, plaintiffs, personal injury litigation, plaintiffs, professional malpractice law, plaintiffs
- Glenn M. Hodge, health care law, real estate law
- Stephan W. Milo, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law
- Donald E. Showalter, corporate law, trusts and estates
- Gregory T. St. Ours, antitrust law
- Thomas E. Ullrich, commercial litigation, employment law, management, litigation, labor and employment
- P. Marshall Yoder, collaborative law: family law, family law
Wharton Aldhizer and Weaver is a full-service firm with offices in Harrisonburg and Staunton. The firm serves individuals and businesses in the Shenandoah Valley and the mid-Atlantic states in the areas of: bankruptcy, commercial and civil litigation, corporate finance, employment law, health care law, intellectual property matters, medical malpractice, real estate and land use, tax planning, wills, estate planning, and administration.
— Staff Reports
