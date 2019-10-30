HARRISONBURG — Kemper Funkhouser, a Realtor with Funkhouser Real Estate Group in Harrisonburg, has been named the president of the Virginia Realtors for 2020, making him the 100th president of the group.
The Virginia Realtors is a trade association that represents about 35,000 Realtors in the Commonwealth and was founded in 1920.
Funkhouser has a history of working with Realtor groups.
At Virginia Realtors, Funkhouser was on the board of directors for eight years, vice president for 2018, president elect in 2019 and has been the chair of the strategy and the risk management committees.
In the Shenandoah Valley, Funkhouser was chair of the legislative affairs committee for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors and president, as well as Realtor of the year in 2009.
Funkhouser has also served on the National Association of Realtors in the past, as a chair of the professional standards committee and a member of the strategic planning committee.
