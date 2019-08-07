HARRISONBURG — In a timely fashion, the Rockingham County Planning Commission heard four proposed ordinance amendments as well as amendments regarding the Capital Improvements Program during Tuesday’s meeting.
Of the four ordinance amendments heard on Tuesday, three were recommended for approval while one was tabled.
The first item on Tuesday’s agenda included adding the definition of “time-share and time-share, lockout unit” to the county code’s zoning chapter.
During a presentation by Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for Rockingham County, Dyjak said planning staff recommended the ordinance be tabled to make sure the definition suits the county’s needs.
Planning Commission unanimously agreed to table to ordinance amendment.
The next item on Tuesday’s agenda pertained to three ordinances dealing with spas.
In the Code of Ordinances chapter 17, the definition of spa reads as: “An establishment, including, but not limited to, a massage therapy establishment, which offers massage and body or facial treatments. Full-service hair salons, make-up consultation and application, and manicure and pedicure services may be provided as additional services. Anyone rendering services on premises shall be licensed by the state for the services that are provided.”
An amendment was proposed to clarify that a hair salon may operate independently of a spa.
Dyjak said the amendment was proposed to “make sure those people operating a hair salon or barber shop are able to do so.”
A second amendment was filed to add both a fitness center and spa as permitted uses with supplemental standards in the R-3, or general residential zoning district.
The supplemental standard would be limiting the space to 2,000 square feet, according to Dyjak.
The third amendment, similar to the second proposed amendment, deals with adding the supplemental standards of 2,000 square feet for fitness centers and spas in the R-3 zoning district to section 17-607 of the Code of Ordinances.
Commissioner Bill Loomis asked Dyjak why 2,000 square feet was recommended for the supplemental standard, with Dyjak saying the standard would limit the space to a single-dwelling.
The building could be a standalone building dedicated solely to a spa or fitness center, Dyjak said. With the 2,000-square-foot limitations, the space would be friendly to a dance studio or yoga studio in a R-3 zoning district.
No one spoke during the public hearing.
Planning Commission voted in favor of all three amendments, recommending for approval, 5-0.
Planning Commission also considered amendments to the adopted Rockingham County fiscal years 2017-2021 Capital Improvements Program.
The CIP serves as a five-year plan to guide the construction of acquisition of capital projects, according to the advertisement. The amendments included the addition of several infrastructure and road projects such as Va. 276 at Va. 253 left turn lanes installation, Garbers Church Road bicycle and buggy lanes and improvements to the Lake Shenandoah Watershed Culvert.
Dyjak said the three projects have “become a priority in the county.”
The projects would cost a combined $4.9 million, but the county is looking into revenue sharing.
No one spoke during the public hearing.
Commissioners recommended amendments to the CIP for approval, 5-0.
