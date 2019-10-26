“It seems like when you can’t speak or talk, music can do it for you.”
That’s why Rachel Urbanski has been practicing the piano for two years and is also learning the French horn as part of her school band. Urbanski is one of many students who volunteered to be a part of Expressions of Home — an arts-integration project that connected visual and audible arts to raise awareness for the Central Valley Habitat for Humanity.
Natalie Doughty is a private music teacher in Bridgewater who dreamed up the project as a way to have children reassess the value of creating art and making something with a purpose. Doughty said art is often valued from an aesthetic perspective, but she wanted to inspire conversations that recognize the weight and power that can accompany beauty.
Doughty was inspired to work with Zach Dishman, a former art teacher at John Wayland Elementary School, because of an assignment displayed at the library where he had students interpret music into drawings. Both instructors wanted to offer kids the opportunity to explore art’s abilities to be impactful, so they decided to combine their practices and formulated a project that concentrated on the city’s values.
“I really wanted to explore the different connections and communities that arts and music can bring together,” Doughty said. “The idea of home just really stood out to the both of us. We have a huge refugee community in our area, and we are the Friendly City, and I was like, we should do something about home and then immediately Habitat for Humanity sprung into my mind.”
After receiving a grant from the Arts Council of the Valley, the teachers began collecting leftover building materials from Habitat for Humanity like hinges and plumbing parts to upcycle into pieces for the children’s crafts.
Will Fletchall is a fifth-grader at JWES who constructed a sculpture from pipes to accompany the song “Home.” He said his favorite part of the project was using all of the new tools and equipment that are not normally part of class projects, but it also made him rethink what it meant for something to be art.
“It didn’t really feel like art because that’s not normally what we usually do, but I mean, anything where you’re making something is art,” Fletchall said.
Doughty first had students between 6 and 16 years old choose songs they thought reflected the message of home. From the list of songs, Dishman invited 17 fourth- and fifth-graders of JWES to stay after school for an hour over seven days to construct a visual display that matched a song and reinvented it with how they imagined home.
Urbanski said she loves music because music is a universal language and chose to learn the song “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles for its optimistic message.
Tall wooden blocks stacked to the ceiling were constructed by a JWES student to accompany the song, which Urbanski said reflect the ascent to something better.
“‘Here Comes the Sun’ reminds me of having a new hope, like hope is coming,” Urbanski said. “It seemed like once you keep on building, you’ll end up reaching the goal that you’ve been wanting.”
Central Valley Habitat for Humanity has provided 64 families with homes for 31 years, according to its website. The U.S. Census reported from 2013-2017 that over 15% of Harrisonburg’s population is foreign-born. People migrating into the area who rely on Habitat for Humanity’s work are also learning to discover what home means in the Valley.
Felix Reid, construction manager at Habitat for Humanity, has built over 2,000 homes over 40 years and helped with the material collection for the project.
“We closed four houses in the spring for townhouses, and every one of them was from Africa, and now I’ve got five houses under construction, and two of them are Native Americans, and three of them are from South America,” Reid said.
Friday night was the final exhibition of the students’ artwork at the Church of the Incarnation in Harrisonburg. Each of Doughty’s musical students were able to have a professional recording of their song taped at Blue Sprocket Sound, and CDs were sold at the show to benefit Habitat for Humanity.
Doughty’s student Abigail Shkovran chose to learn “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman” on the piano. Her favorite part of the project was the connection to Habitat for Humanity.
“Habitat for Humanity is about people helping people get a home, and I chose ‘A Million Dreams’ because it’s one of my dreams to actually help people without a home, so I felt like I was actually helping them,” Shkovran said.
Eric Venuto, a fifth-grader at JWES and a member of the school’s art club, created a swirling sculpture to match the song “A Million Dreams” because he said the loops represented how he envisioned the waviness of dreams.
Dishman said the most rewarding part of the project was watching how the students took abstract ideas and conceptualized them independently.
“Critical thinking skills in general; that’s a big 21st-century learning goal in the current educational climate,” Dishman said. “I was surprised how well and how readily they were able to just get the topic, grasp it, go with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.