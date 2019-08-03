TIMBERVILLE — The Timberville Town Council voted to amend parts of the town code to improve sick leave payout and update language during a special meeting on Friday.
Mayor Don Delaughter, and council members Sharon Jones, Ned Overton, Juanita Price and Natalie Sherlock voted in favor of the changes. Council members Robert Blosser Jr. and Carl Turner Jr. were absent.
The previous Timberville sick leave payout was $10 for up to 60 unused sick days over 10 years — a maximum total of $600.
Council decided to increase the cap after some discussion between members, Timberville Police Chief J.R. Dodd and Town Manager Austin Garber.
Now, the payout is based on four tiers, using five-year service increments. With each rising tier, the cap increases by $1,000.
Thus, for five to 10 years of service to Timberville, the maximum payout is $2,000. For 10 to 15 years of service, the payout reaches $3,000 and for 15 to 20 years, workers could get $4,000 for having 25% of sick days unused.
Finally, town employees with 20 or more years of service to the locality can earn a maximum amount of $5,000 for a quarter of their unused sick days during tenure.
To help make the decision, council compared the town’s policy to policies on sick leave payout in neighboring localities.
Grottoes, for example, offered a sliding scale for employees who had worked five to 10 years to be paid out at a $750 cap, while staff with 20 or more years of service would be paid out a maximum of $5,000 for 25% of accrued sick days.
Rockingham County also offers a maximum sick leave payout of $5,000 for 20 years of service with 25% of unused sick days.
In some cases, such as Bridgewater and Broadway, there are no sick leave payouts. But there are other benefits that make up for it, said Dodd.
And benefits are key to attracting younger workers to the town, he said.
“People ask a lot more about benefits than they did 10 years ago,” Dodd said.
Delaughter said Dodd had brought the sick leave payments to council’s attention.
The Timberville Police Department is anticipating to have to hire two new employees in the next 12 months as two officers retire.
“We looked at what their benefit was for 20 years or 50 years of service and it was only $600,” Delaughter said. “They deserved better for such dedication.”
As well, the new sick leave payment standards will help the Timberville Police Department recruit new officers, Dodd said.
“I find the younger workforce is definitely asking more direct questions about this now than my previous generation,” he said.
In other business, the council amended the language in the personnel policy to hours instead of days as the counting method to determine available leave for town employees.
In Timberville, police officers work 12-hour shifts, while other government staff work for eight-hour shifts, but over a two-week period, both groups will have worked 80 hours.
“It was just to clarify so everybody was on the same page,” Garber said.
