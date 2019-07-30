RICHMOND — Kevin Gregg has been selected as the Virginia Department of Transportation's new chief of maintenance and operations, according to Monday a press release.
VDOT Commissioner Stephen C. Brich, P.E., and Chief Deputy Commissioner Robert H. Cary, P.E., L.S., announced Gregg's appointment and that he brings over 39 years of transportation expertise in both the public and private sectors, including 25 years with VDOT at varying locations and levels.
“Kevin’s strong, collaborative leadership has been integral to advancing multiple maintenance and operations programs throughout his VDOT career,” Cary said in the release. “Kevin’s extensive, unique experience ensures that VDOT is well equipped to safely and efficiently move Virginia’s travelers and goods for years to come.”
Gregg's experience in the Commonwealth includes implementing programs focused on efficient incident management, optimizing emergency response, developing a maintenance budgeting system and maximizing investments in asset management.
In his new role, Gregg will provide strategic oversight of significant programs across the Commonwealth’s 124,000 lane-mile network, including asset management, traffic engineering, maintenance, operations and land use.
Gregg will assume his new role on Aug. 10, according to the release.
— Staff Reports
