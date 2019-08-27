Non-Conference
Opponents
(Last Season’s Final RPI)
Longwood No. 338
At Villanova No. 56
Maryland No. 14
St. John’s No. 117
At Georgetown No. 70
Liberty No. 180
At Virginia No. 97
Vs. UCF No. 15
Delaware State No. 340
At George Washington No. 216
Robert Morris No. 173
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.