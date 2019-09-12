Alda M. Wetzel
Alda Marilyn Wetzel, 78, of Mount Jackson, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Living Waters Assisted Living in Timberville. Mrs. Wetzel was born Dec. 27, 1940, in Little Deer Isle, Maine, daughter of the late Lloyd Milton and Phyllis Lillian Billings Powers.
She was a member of Walker’s Chapel Church of the Brethren in Mount Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Alvah Craig Sr., and her last husband, Raymond J. Wetzel.
She is survived by a daughter, Betty Jean Ritter of Capon Bridge, W.Va.; two sons, Alvah C. Craig Jr. of Orkney Springs and Michael A. Craig of Quicksburg; a sister, Jacqueline L. Carter Sackett; three brothers, Richard Pearl Powers, Norman L. Powers and his wife, Betsey Hupper Powers, and Douglas M. Powers and his wife, Tammy Hutchins Powers; four grandchildren; and four great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Bobby Allen Craig and Timothy Calvin and two brothers, Lloyd Clayton Powers and Robert Kenneth Powers.
The service will be held at Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Dave Casto officiating. Burial will follow at Walker’s Chapel Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Alvah C. Craig Jr., Michael A. Craig, Kevin Ritter, Andre Overbaugh, Bill May and Randy Lonas.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Central and Western Virginia Chapter, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Condolences may be sent to www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
