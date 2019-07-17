Alda Simmons Berlin
Alda Simmons Berlin, 90, of Lynchburg, Va., died May 23, 2019. Born in Pendleton County, she was the daughter of the late William Len Simmons and Eva Rader Simmons. Her husband, James L. Berlin, preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Pitsenbarger Family Cemetery near Franklin. Family and friends will be received at her old home following the service.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin.
