Alice Louise Cox, 77, of Broadway, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Alice was born in Ventura, Calif., on Dec. 1, 1941, a daughter of the late Louisa Josephine (Lori) and Wesley William Johnston.
She had worked at Wal-Mart in Harrisonburg.
Alice is survived by five daughters, Kathleen Cromer (Randy Cox) of Midlothian, Louisa Fulk, of Broadway, Patricia Fix (Jack Kimble) of Upper Tract, W.Va., Geraldine Cox (Gary Miller) of Swoope, and Michele Anderson (Jeff) of Harrisonburg; 17 grandchildren; an adopted granddaughter; 34 great-grandchildren; an adopted great-grandchild; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a sister, Willa Thompson; brothers, Robert and William Johnston; and grandson, Jeremy Hostetter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to RMH Cancer Center, 100 Grace St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801, Broadway Fire Dept., P.O. Box 271, Broadway, VA 22815 and/or Broadway Rescue Squad, 525 S. Main St., Broadway, VA 22815.
