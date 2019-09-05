Alice M. Riddle
Alice Mae Crawley Riddle, 83, of Weyers Cave, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. She was born on Nov. 23, 1935, in Shelby, N.C., and was a daughter of the late Ben and Dessie Hoopaugh Crawley.
Alice lived her early life in Cleveland County, N.C., before moving to Weyers Cave in December 1962. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren and had been employed with Packaging Corporation.
On June 23, 1954, she married Nathan M. Riddle Jr., who survives. Also surviving are her children, Renee Shifflett and husband, Robert, Norma Jean Hampton and husband, Leonard, all of Weyers Cave, Timothy Riddle and wife, Tara, of Rocky Mount, Va., and Christopher Riddle and wife, Melody, of Harrisonburg; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters; and one brother.
A son, Nathan Michael Riddle, and one brother preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave. The casket will be closed.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Daniel House officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren, 91 Valley Church Road, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.