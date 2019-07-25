Alice Virginia Smith Gabbert
Alice Virginia (Smith) Gabbert, 84, of Staunton, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Augusta Health. She was born in Bridgewater on Oct. 1, 1934, and was a daughter of the late Hubert and Frances (Howdyshell) Smith.
Alice retired from Genesco in Verona.
She was united in marriage on July 3, 1957, to Melvin W. Gabbert, who preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 1972.
She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Cash and husband, Leonard, of Staunton, and Deanna Jones and husband, Toby, of Lyndhurst; her grandson, Philip Cash, of Staunton; sister, Freda Long, of Montross, Va.; brother, Allen Smith and wife, Gloria, of Bridgewater; and a sister-in-law, Janet Smith.
She was preceded by a brother, Julian Smith, and a sister, Meda Gladwell.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
