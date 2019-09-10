Alicia Crank, 58, of Inwood, and formerly of Orkney Springs, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Kearneysville.
The service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Dellinger Funeral Home, Mount Jackson. Pastor Michael Crank will officiate. Burial will follow in Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Alicia was born March 15, 1961, in Woodstock, Va. She was a daughter of the late Linden and Ruby Delawder Baker. She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School.
Alicia is survived by her husband, Mark; two sons, Scott Dove and Matt Cookus; a stepson, Doug Crank; a stepdaughter, Jessica Evans; two sisters, Sherry Miller and Janice Barb; two brothers, Roger and Gary Baker; and five grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Mount Jackson. Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
