Allen Lee Vandevander, 57, of Crimora, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
Mr. Vandevander was born Oct. 22, 1962, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of Mary Vandevander of Charlottesville and the late Charles Lee Vandevander. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by grandparents and an uncle, Arnold Vandevander.
Allen was a diesel mechanic for Superior Roadside Service and was loved by family and friends.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Judy Marie Vandevander; daughters, Amanda Lynn Smith of Dayton, and Melissa Atkins of Linville; brothers, Kenny Vandevander of New Market, William Liggan of California, and Larry Liggan of Harrisonburg; sisters, Donna Parr of Charlottesville, and Celeste Liggan of Dayton, and grandchildren, Wrangler Rose, Faith Rose, Hope Rose, Bradley Lam and Bethaney Lam.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Arnold Repass officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
