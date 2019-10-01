Allen Ray Kratzer, 73, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Mr. Kratzer was born Oct. 21, 1945, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Bill and Ruby Shifflet Kratzer.
He was formerly employed by the City of Harrisonburg. He was an animal lover who raised game chickens and loved his cats.
On Jan. 17, 1996, he married the former Frances E. Rexrode, who preceded him in death on July 6, 2011.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at the home of his friend, Gary Reedy, 517 Shiloh Drive, Harrisonburg, Va., on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m.
Honoring his wishes, the body was cremated.
Online condolences may be made to his family and friends by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
