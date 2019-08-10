Allene E. ‘Gussie’ Lewis Fields
Allene E. “Gussie” Lewis Fields, 94, of Elkton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
From her birth on Nov. 16, 1924, in Shenandoah, to the late, Albert and Sudie (Wise) Lewis, she was the youngest of four children and has always nourished the people around her with faith, love and kindness.
She attended school in Page County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Allene worked in several factories in Rockingham and Page counties until her retirement in 1977. After retirement, she became a homemaker and nanny to her seven grandchildren.
In January 1947, she married Leonard L. Fields, who preceded her in death in 1986. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Leonard L. Fields, Jr.
Allene will always be remembered for the love of her children; Doris Fields, Carol Fields and Joyce Clark and Leonard L. Fields, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Debra Fields; grandchildren, Debra Reed and husband, Antonio, Bryan Fields and Calvin Fields and wife, Nikita; seven great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Antonio, Antoine, André, Calour, Calvin “CJ” and Nylah; great-great-granddaughter, Maya, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, with Pastor Theresa Woodson officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Paran Church Cemetery. A repass will follow the burial at the church.
The family will receive friends from 5–7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
