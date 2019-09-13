Alta ‘May’ Orebaugh
Alta “May” Orebaugh was born May 25, 1928, in Bergton, Va., to the late Paul J. and Clara Dove Lantz and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
May was married to the late Benjamin Thomas and then the late Marcus Orebaugh.
May was preceded in death by two brothers, Alton Lantz, an infant, and Lane Lantz, of Bergton, Va., and a sister, Merle Schages, of Stuarts Draft, Va.
She is survived by two daughters, Carole Price (her late husband, Bill) of Bergton, Va., and Kay Seuss and her husband, Greg, of Ocean City, Md., and one son, Gregory Orebaugh, of Grottoes, Va. May is also survived by granddaughter, Tammy Whitehead, and great-granddaughters, Haley and Samantha, of Ocean City, Md., and granddaughter, Melissa Price and great-granddaughter, Leeah, of Mathias, W.Va.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
May loved gardening and spending time with her family and helping others. She will be missed by all who knew her.
