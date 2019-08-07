Alton Parker Hilliards Jr.
Alton Parker Hilliards Jr., 76, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at his home. He was born June 5, 1943, in Page County and was the son of the late Alton Parker and Louise Gray Hilliards.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents that raised him, Roland and Nina Gray, and a son, Fabian Paul Hilliards.
Alton retired from Kawneer after a lengthy career.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Edwards Hilliards; sons, Alton “Ricky” Hilliards of Shenandoah and Brandon Hilliards and wife, Jennifer, of Broadway; daughters, Sharon Hilliards of Elkton, Donna Scott and husband, Gene, of Elkton and Barbara Fidler and companion, Roger Comer, of Shenandoah; sister, Judy Bush of McGaheysville; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and his dog, Little Bit.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
