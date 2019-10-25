Andrew "Riley" Reich, 16, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at home. He was born Dec. 20, 2002, and was adopted by Steve and Lori Reich when he was ten months old.
Surviving are his sister Annaka Reich Compagnari (Jordan Compagnari) of Harrisonburg, his grandmother Luella Remmel of Oshkosh, Wis., and multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins scattered from the greater San Fransisco, Calif., area to the greater Philadelphia, Pa., area.
A boy of many talents, Riley was happiest and at his best when he was surrounded by his many beloved coaches and teammates from the Harrisonburg Hornets Basketball Academy, the Shenandoah Valley United and Broadway Lynx soccer clubs, and the Harrisonburg Little League Association. The infectious smile he had when on the court, pitch, and diamond will long endure.
Pastors Lauren Eanes and Alex Zuber will conduct a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E. Market St., Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends immediately after the service in the Activity Center. Riley will be interred at Muhlenberg Lutheran Church's Columbarium.
His body was cremated.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, any and all contributions may be made to Second Home Learning Center, c/o Muhlenberg Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
