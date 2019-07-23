Anna Lee Wilson
Anna Lee Wilson, 72, of Grottoes, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at her home. She was born April 15, 1947, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late John T. and Cathleen Florence (Frazier) Self.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul William Wilson Sr.
Anna was a homemaker who collected and sold antiques for many years. She was a loving, wise, helpful wife, mother and grandmother who was the glue that held the family together.
She is survived by her son, Paul William Wilson II; daughter, Paula Denise Strawn and husband, Kristopher; stepdaughters, Wendy Mumma, Teresa Quigley and Monica Schaffstall; brothers, John Self and Robert Kinsler; two sisters, Rosetta Self and Cathy Charlton; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Elk Run Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
