Anthony Charles Filaccio, 49, of Augusta County, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at VCU Health System.
Anthony was born in Ohio on Jan. 13, 1970, a son of Ruth Ann (Green) Connolly, of Monterey, and the late Joseph Anthony Filaccio.
Anthony is also survived by sister, Tammy Gibson, of Monterey; niece, Gabrielle Burns and husband, Charley, and their three children, Issac, Landon and Kayden; nephew, Dale Gibson Jr. and girlfriend, Naomi Ritchie; and many cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his stepfather, Frank Patrick Connolly, and brother, Lewis Anthony Filaccio.
No formal services are scheduled at this time.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
