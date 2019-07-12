Arnold Lorenza Dove, 85, of Timberville, passed away July 9, 2019. He was born April 23, 1934, and was a son of the late Benjamin and Martha Hottinger Dove.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Goldie Shipp Dove; two sons, Larry Shipp and Dewey Dove; sister, Velma Deavers, and brothers, Wilmer, Lloyd, Lawrence, Leonard and Alison Dove.
Arnold was a member of Mount Zion Church of the Brethren in Linville. He was employed as a truck driver with S.L. Hess & Sons and Rockingham Redi-Mix. He also farmed for a majority of his life.
On Sept. 25, 2003, he married Mildred Elizabeth Rexrode, who survives. He is also survived by his sons, Arnold Dove Jr., Odell Dove and wife, Judy, of Timberville, Charles Dove and wife, Sharon, and Leo Dove and wife, Shelby; stepchildren, Thurman Rexrode and companion, Janell, Carroll Pittington and Rosemary Pittington; brother, Everette Dove; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Mount Zion Church of the Brethren in Linville with Pastor Andrew Thompson officiating.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
