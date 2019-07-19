Arvin ‘Don’ Whetzel
Arvin “Don” Whetzel, 88, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab Center, Baker, W.Va. Born Aug. 11, 1930, in Hardy County, W.Va., he was a son of the late William N. Whetzel and Lula Belle Feathers Whetzel.
Don worked as a truck driver until retirement. He was a loving father and grandfather.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilda Lane Shipe Whetzel, on Feb. 5, 2015, and one brother.
Surviving are a daughter, Jacqueline Hamilton of Mathias, W.Va.; a brother, Alvin Whetzel of Timbervillle, Va.; a grandson, Devin Hamilton; and two great-grandchildren, Mason and Evan.
The funeral service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Jenkins Chapel Church, Mathias, W.Va., with Pastor Landis Dove officiating. Interment will follow in Jenkins Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Monday from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
