Barbara A. Bigando,73, of McGaheysville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. She was born Aug. 9, 1946, in North Salem, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late Dominic and Olga Ranalli.
She was a graduate of the class of 1964 of North Salem High School in New York.
On May 12, 1984, she married Donald Bigando, who survives, along with two sons, Mark A. Litz and Donald Bigando Jr.; four grandchildren, Melissa Cobby, Kristen Wenzel and her husband, Anthony, Alyssa Bigando and Dominique Bigando; eight great-grandchildren, Aiden Penney, Jacob Benequez, Kole Wenzel, Mason Cobby, Addyson Wenzel, Ava Bigando, Ashton Bigando and Liam Cobby. Also surviving is a nephew, Deno Ranalli, and a niece, Pamela Ranalli.
The service will be private.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.